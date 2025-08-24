Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Meet Tanya Mittal, the influencer in spotlight
Bigg Boss 19 just kicked off on August 24, 2025, with Salman Khan back as host.
This season features Tanya Mittal—a well-known influencer, entrepreneur, and podcaster with over 2.5 million Instagram followers—joining the house.
She first caught everyone's attention after her heartfelt video about the Maha Kumbh stampede went viral.
Other details about Tanya and 'BB 19'
Tanya isn't just a social media star; she's also a former Miss Asia Tourism and has an architecture degree from Chandigarh University.
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up with its new 'gharwaalon ki sarkaar' theme, bringing a democratic twist to the show.
Plus, this season will run for five months—longer than usual—with Salman Khan hosting the first three months of all the drama.