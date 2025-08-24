'Bigg Boss 19': Meet Tanya Mittal, the influencer in spotlight

Other details about Tanya and 'BB 19'

Tanya isn't just a social media star; she's also a former Miss Asia Tourism and has an architecture degree from Chandigarh University.

Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up with its new 'gharwaalon ki sarkaar' theme, bringing a democratic twist to the show.

Plus, this season will run for five months—longer than usual—with Salman Khan hosting the first three months of all the drama.