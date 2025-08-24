Who is Nehal Chudasama? 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant
Bigg Boss 19 just kicked off on August 24, and one of the fresh faces this season is Nehal Chudasama—a Mumbai-based model and fitness coach.
With the theme "Gharwaalon ki Satta," housemates get more say in how things run, promising some interesting twists ahead.
Nehal won Miss Diva Universe in 2018
Born in 1996, Nehal made waves by winning Miss Diva Universe in 2018 before representing India at Miss Universe that same year.
She's all about fitness and body positivity—her journey from pageants to acting and coaching makes her stand out.
She has acted in several web series
Nehal isn't just about titles—she's active on Instagram with over 100K followers, sharing real fitness tips and body positivity messages.
She was most recently seen in Amazon Mini TV's Badi Heroine Banti Hai, though she has also acted in web series like The Holiday (2019) and Tu Zakhm Hai (2022).
Her mix of confidence and experience could really shake things up inside the Bigg Boss house this season.