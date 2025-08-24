Who is Nehal Chudasama? 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant

Born in 1996, Nehal made waves by winning Miss Diva Universe in 2018 before representing India at Miss Universe that same year. She's all about fitness and body positivity—her journey from pageants to acting and coaching makes her stand out.

She has acted in several web series

Nehal isn't just about titles—she's active on Instagram with over 100K followers, sharing real fitness tips and body positivity messages.

She was most recently seen in Amazon Mini TV's Badi Heroine Banti Hai, though she has also acted in web series like The Holiday (2019) and Tu Zakhm Hai (2022).

Her mix of confidence and experience could really shake things up inside the Bigg Boss house this season.