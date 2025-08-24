Next Article
Someone has taken loan in my name: Rozlyn Khan
Actor Rozlyn Khan (also known as Rehana Khan) has shared that someone used her Aadhaar card details to take out a mobile phone loan in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh—something she had nothing to do with.
Now, recovery agents are calling and harassing her for payments, even though she lives in Mumbai and is currently in Patna for work.
She plans to file a police complaint in Mumbai soon.
Khan is focusing on her upcoming projects amid this mess
Khan is most concerned about how easily her personal info was misused. She's frustrated by agents claiming she used an OTP to buy the phone and even mentioned a made-up husband in their paperwork.
Despite this mess, she's staying positive about her career comeback after beating stage four cancer.