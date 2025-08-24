Someone has taken loan in my name: Rozlyn Khan Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Actor Rozlyn Khan (also known as Rehana Khan) has shared that someone used her Aadhaar card details to take out a mobile phone loan in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh—something she had nothing to do with.

Now, recovery agents are calling and harassing her for payments, even though she lives in Mumbai and is currently in Patna for work.

She plans to file a police complaint in Mumbai soon.