Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna still waiting for his car prize
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna, who just won Bigg Boss 19, shared with a laugh that he still hasn't received the car he won.
He mentioned this during a relaxed dinner chat with fellow contestant Pranit More, joking, "Woh mujhe hi nahi mili abhi tak (I still haven't gotten it)."
What's next for Gaurav?
Life after Bigg Boss is looking busy—Gaurav recently hosted a huge Reliance Family event for the Ambanis, calling it a personal milestone.
Plus, he's launched his own YouTube channel with encouragement from friends Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, aiming to connect with fans and explore new sides of his career online.