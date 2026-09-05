Mary Kom, Faissal Khan: Meet rumored contestants of 'BB 20'

Mahhi Vij, a popular television actor known for her role in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, might join the show.

Another TV star joining her is Kanika Mann, who gained fame as Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

She has also been part of Roohaniyat and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.