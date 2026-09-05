Mary Kom, Faissal Khan: Meet rumored contestants of 'BB 20'
What's the story
The much-anticipated 20th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on Sunday, September 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season promises an exciting mix of celebrities from various fields. The lineup reportedly includes television actors, social media influencers, sports personalities, singers, and regional cinema stars. Here are the rumored contestants for Bigg Boss 20.
TV actors
Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann
Mahhi Vij, a popular television actor known for her role in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, might join the show.
Another TV star joining her is Kanika Mann, who gained fame as Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.
She has also been part of Roohaniyat and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
New faces
Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi
Aman Gandhi, who made his TV debut with D4 - Get Up and Dance, is also entering the Bigg Boss 20 house.
He has since appeared in shows like Parineetii and Bhagya Lakshmi.
Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, known for her work in Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky, is also set to participate.
She has been making headlines for her recent separation from rapper Badshah.
Unique entries
Mary Kom, Rhiya Ahir
Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer and six-time world champion, is another reported contestant.
Her participation in Bigg Boss 20 is particularly interesting as she comes from a completely different field.
Rhiya Ahir, who recently made headlines for her involvement in the student protests, is also entering the house.
Despite initial reluctance due to the show's controversial image, she eventually decided to join.
Reality show winners
Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Tanmay Singh (Scout)
Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a reality-TV personality who won MTV Roadies: Double Cross.
His entry into Bigg Boss 20 comes soon after his Roadies victory.
Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout, is a popular Indian gaming content creator and streamer. He has gained fame through gaming livestreams.
If he enters the house, Scout's gaming background could make him one of the contestants to watch.
Digital stars
Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh, Faissal Khan
Arishfa Khan (Veera), who started her career as a child artist, is another reported contestant.
She has since become a popular social media creator with over 29 million Instagram followers.
Uditi Singh, a model and actor linked to popular TV actor Karan Wahi in the past, is also entering the house.
Another interesting name this season is Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
Khan is best known for his role in Mela.
Regional cinema
Amrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer
Amrapali Dubey, one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema, is also a reported contestant.
She started her career in Hindi television before becoming a major star in Bhojpuri films.
Aasif Khan, who rose to fame after starring in Panchayat as Ganesh, might also be seen.
He has previously acted in Mirzapur, Jamtara, and The Bhootnii.
Singer Qazi Touqeer, who won Fame Gurukul, is also rumored for Bigg Boss 20.
Fresh entrants
Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari
Love Gill, a Punjabi actor and model, is another reported contestant. She started her career with music videos before moving into television and films.
Rhiti Tiwari, another actor and model, is also entering the house.
She is the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, who participated in Bigg Boss 4.
The reality show is all set to stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors at 10:30pm.