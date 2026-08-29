Aamir Khan's brother Faissal to join 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is set to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, reported Variety India. Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 and will be hosted by Salman Khan. Khan made his acting debut in 1994 with Madhosh, a romantic drama directed by Vikram Bhatt. He later appeared in films like Mela (2000), Kaaboo (2002), Border Hindustan Ka (2003), and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005), and also directed Faactory (2021).
Family drama
Khan's history of family disputes
Khan's life off-screen has been riddled with personal struggles. He has often made headlines for speaking out against his family, particularly Aamir.
However, the family has mostly chosen to remain silent on these matters.
Despite his film lineage, Khan has faced several career setbacks.
His participation in Bigg Boss 20 will be closely watched for any new revelations about his family dynamics, career struggles, or personal battles, which he has often spoken about publicly.
Show history
Khan declined 'BB 16' offer
Khan was reportedly invited earlier to participate in the 16th season of Bigg Boss, but he declined the offer.
Now, with Bigg Boss 20, he will be making his reality show debut.
The show has previously seen other celebrity siblings, such as film choreographer and director Farah Khan's brother, director Sajid Khan, who was a major attraction in Bigg Boss 16.