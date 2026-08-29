Aamir Khan's brother Faissal to join 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Khan's life off-screen has been riddled with personal struggles. He has often made headlines for speaking out against his family, particularly Aamir.

However, the family has mostly chosen to remain silent on these matters.

Despite his film lineage, Khan has faced several career setbacks.

His participation in Bigg Boss 20 will be closely watched for any new revelations about his family dynamics, career struggles, or personal battles, which he has often spoken about publicly.