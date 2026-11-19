Will 'Bigg Boss 20' get an extension?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, could be extended by two to four weeks owing to its immense popularity. The show has been a major hit since its premiere in September, leading the makers to consider an extension, reported India Forums. However, this extension depends on Khan's availability because of his professional commitments.
Schedule adjustment
Extension could push grand finale to January 2027
The current season of Bigg Boss was expected to run for around 15 weeks, with the grand finale reportedly scheduled for December 20.
If the proposed extension is approved, it could push the show's conclusion into January 2027.
The final decision is likely to be made by Friday.
Digital success
'Bigg Boss 20' digital success
The digital performance of Bigg Boss 20 has been impressive, too.
Earlier this month, JioHotstar announced that the season had crossed a staggering 100 crore hours of watch time in under 60 days.
It also recorded over 350 crore votes!
This overwhelming response from viewers has further fueled discussions about extending the show's run.
Scheduling conflict
Khan's availability remains a concern
While the show's success has encouraged makers to consider an extension, Khan's availability remains a crucial factor.
The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which releases on December 4.
He is also shooting for the much-awaited film Monster with Vamshi Paidipally. The actioner stars Nayanthara opposite the superstar.
Show highlights
Meanwhile, on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20 continues to captivate audiences with its daily dose of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists.
The show has already completed over 10 weeks since its premiere.
Some of the most talked-about contestants have been Qazi Touqeer, ScoutOP, Love Gill, Yung DSA, and Arishfa Khan.
Aasif Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom, and Aman Gandhi, among others, have been evicted.