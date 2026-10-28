'BB20': ScoutOP's mother claims he has 'sister-like fondness' for Love

Singh explained, "When he first entered the Bigg Boss house, he did not have any bond with anyone."

"He does not have siblings, he is a single child. So he doesn't know any other bond other than the one with parents...especially the sibling bond, because he grew up with us."

"So the bond he shares with Love...he became fond of the way she cared for him."

"So he had this sister-like fondness for Love...I felt like she did it similarly."