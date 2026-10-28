'BB20': ScoutOP's mother claims he has 'sister-like fondness' for Love
What's the story
Tanmay Singh, popularly known as the gamer ScoutOP, is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. His close bond with fellow contestant Love Gill has sparked controversy and speculation among fans. In an interview with MoneyControl, ScoutOP's mother, Sasmita Singh, defended her son's relationship with Gill and clarified that he views her as a sister.
Motherly perspective
'He became fond of the way she cared...'
Singh explained, "When he first entered the Bigg Boss house, he did not have any bond with anyone."
"He does not have siblings, he is a single child. So he doesn't know any other bond other than the one with parents...especially the sibling bond, because he grew up with us."
"So the bond he shares with Love...he became fond of the way she cared for him."
"So he had this sister-like fondness for Love...I felt like she did it similarly."
Online backlash
'I don't know about what Love's intentions are'
Singh also defended her son against the online backlash over his relationship with Gill.
She said, "He has a lot of respect for women, and he genuinely thought of her as a sister and nothing else."
"I am not judging him based on whatever chatter is going on on social media about Scout and Love."
However, she added, "I don't know about what Love's intentions are."
Misunderstandings
'We know what context behind each action...'
Singh addressed the misunderstandings surrounding ScoutOP's actions on Bigg Boss.
She pointed out that viewers only see edited episodes and not the full context of conversations and interactions inside the house.
"We, as family members, watch him 24/7, so we know what context behind each action is," she explained.
"But others only see a part of it, for example, the bit when he massaged Love's legs."
Relationship
Singh praises Kaashvi, ScoutOP's girlfriend
Moving on from the controversy, Singh spoke highly of ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.
She credited her with bringing positive changes to his life and described her as a "god-gift."
"Kaashvi is a god-gift for me and in my Tanmay's life," she said.
"Tanmay is very aggressive in life, especially with his gaming. But ever since Kaashvi has entered his life, it has completely changed."
Meanwhile, fans can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.