'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' hits contestants with surprise double eviction
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 just pulled off a surprise double eviction this weekend, and it all happened while host Kiccha Sudeep was away.
After an emotional week of family visits, the show switched up its format and stage to keep everyone guessing.
Suraj Singh and Maalu Nipanal sent packing
Wildcard entrant Suraj Singh was evicted on Saturday, leaving housemates like Rashika Shetty and Raghu visibly upset.
On Sunday, folk singer Maalu Nipanal followed him out; he was known for staying calm during drama but sometimes got called out for avoiding conflict.
What this means for the game
With only weeks left before the finale, these back-to-back exits have totally shaken up the competition.
The sudden eliminations highlight the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as it heads toward its finish line.