Next Article
'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Munshi Ranjeet's shocking exit
Actor Munshi Ranjeet was the first contestant evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, surprising both his fellow housemates and viewers.
Instead of saying goodbye, he quietly made his way to the confession room and chose a quick exit, skipping any final interactions—even when Bigg Boss encouraged him to leave through the main door.
On his career and upcoming projects
Ranjeet is best known for his role in the satirical show Munshi, which made him a familiar face across Kerala.
He's acted in films like Varnachirakukal and Mr. Bean - The Laugh Riot, and recently appeared in Anoop Menon's movie Raveendra Nee Evide.
Reflecting on his eviction, Ranjeet admitted he wished he'd been "more alert and cautious," showing just how tough the game can be—even for seasoned stars.