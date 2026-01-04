Next Article
'Bigg Boss Marathi 3' runner-up Jay Dudhane arrested in ₹5 crore fraud case
Entertainment
Jay Dudhane, known from Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and Splitsvilla, was arrested by Thane police at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged ₹5 crore fraud case.
Police say he used fake documents to sell the same shop to multiple people, causing major financial losses.
Family questioned, recent wedding goes viral
The FIR also names Dudhane's grandfather, grandmother, mother, and sister—everyone has been called in for questioning as the investigation continues.
All this comes less than two weeks after Jay married his longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil in a private ceremony; their wedding photos quickly made waves online.