'Bigg Boss' seasons 4-18 streaming on JioCinema: Revisit the drama

'BB 19' to have AI contestant, rotating hosts

Season 19 is shaking things up with a five-month run and a rotating lineup of hosts: Salman Khan kicks things off for three months, then Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor take over.

There's also a "Rewind" twist—two bottom contestants will be sent to a secret room instead of going home.

Plus, meet Habubu: the show's first-ever AI contestant from Dubai!

The rest of the lineup is still under wraps, so stay tuned for more updates.