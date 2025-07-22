Next Article
'Bigg Boss' seasons 4-18 streaming on JioCinema: Revisit the drama
Bigg Boss fans, here's some good news—Seasons 4 to 18 are now up for streaming on JioHotstar, thanks to its recent merger with JioCinema.
If you want to revisit all the drama (and wild tasks) before Season 19 drops next month, you'll just need an OTTplay Premium subscription.
'BB 19' to have AI contestant, rotating hosts
Season 19 is shaking things up with a five-month run and a rotating lineup of hosts: Salman Khan kicks things off for three months, then Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor take over.
There's also a "Rewind" twist—two bottom contestants will be sent to a secret room instead of going home.
Plus, meet Habubu: the show's first-ever AI contestant from Dubai!
The rest of the lineup is still under wraps, so stay tuned for more updates.