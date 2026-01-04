Next Article
Billy Joel makes surprise stage comeback after health diagnosis
Entertainment
Billy Joel surprised fans in Florida with his first public performance since revealing he has normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that affects balance and forced him to pause touring.
He joined tribute band Turnstiles at the Wellington amphitheater's 30th anniversary, catching fans off guard in the best way.
A family moment and positive vibes
Joel's wife Alexis Roderick and their two daughters joined him on stage for crowd favorites "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Big Shot."
The audience gave them a huge welcome back, making it a feel-good milestone as Joel continues managing his health but shows he's still got plenty of music (and heart) to share.