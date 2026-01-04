Next Article
'The Raja Saab' struggles in North America; earns $445K
Entertainment
Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab, is having a tough time with advance ticket sales in North America—just $445,000 so far, mostly from the US.
Hitting its $10 million break-even goal looks tricky, especially since Vijay's Jana Nayagan (releasing the same day) has already passed half a million dollars in pre-sales despite opening bookings later.
Language and competition hurdles
Most tickets for The Raja Saab are selling in Texas and a few other states, but only releasing in Telugu (with no Hindi version) could really limit its reach.
Prabhas usually draws big crowds from Hindi-speaking fans, so skipping that audience might make it harder for the film to catch up at the box office—especially with strong competition on opening weekend.