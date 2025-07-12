Blake Lively criticizes Justin Baldoni's legal team

Lively's concerns and trial details

Lively wants her July 17 deposition held privately at an undisclosed location, with only pre-approved people present, to avoid turning it into a spectacle. She's emphasizing safety and privacy given the intense public interest.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dismissed earlier.

The trial is set for March 2026, with lots of media attention expected as things move forward.