Blake Lively criticizes Justin Baldoni's legal team
Blake Lively is seeking a protective order for her upcoming deposition in the sexual harassment and retaliation case involving her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
This comes after Baldoni's lawyer suggested holding the deposition publicly at Madison Square Garden to raise awareness for domestic abuse victims—a move Lively's team called a publicity stunt that would trivialize her experience.
Lively's concerns and trial details
Lively wants her July 17 deposition held privately at an undisclosed location, with only pre-approved people present, to avoid turning it into a spectacle. She's emphasizing safety and privacy given the intense public interest.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dismissed earlier.
The trial is set for March 2026, with lots of media attention expected as things move forward.