Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' set for OTT release
Get ready for some spooky laughs—The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, is hitting ZEE5 and Zee Cinema on July 18 at 8pm.
Set in the fictional St. Vincent College in Delhi, the film follows a haunted tree and a ghost named Mohabbat who returns each year to mess with students.
Watch it on ZEE5 or Zee Cinema
You can catch The Bhootnii both online on ZEE5 and on TV via Zee Cinema.
The movie originally released in theaters back in May but didn't really make waves at the box office.
A love-struck ghost, a campus, and Baba the para-physicist
When Shantanu (Sunny Singh) accidentally wakes up Mohabbat after praying at the Virgin Tree, chaos—and some unexpected obsession—follows.
Sanjay Dutt plays Baba, a para-physicist called in to deal with all the supernatural drama.
Expect a quirky mix of horror, comedy, campus romance, and a touch of heartbreak.