Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' set for OTT release Entertainment Jul 12, 2025

Get ready for some spooky laughs—The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, is hitting ZEE5 and Zee Cinema on July 18 at 8pm.

Set in the fictional St. Vincent College in Delhi, the film follows a haunted tree and a ghost named Mohabbat who returns each year to mess with students.