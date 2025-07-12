Ranveer Singh's action-packed Dhurandhar shoot leaked

'Dhurandhar' cast, crew, and more details

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

While parts of the story are set in Pakistan, those scenes were actually shot in Thailand for better production vibes.

With its intriguing plot and intense performances, this one's definitely got movie lovers talking online.