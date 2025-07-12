Next Article
Ranveer Singh's action-packed Dhurandhar shoot leaked
A leaked video from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar has fans buzzing, showing him in a gritty action scene where he is chasing goons with a gun.
The clip surfaced around his birthday and has quickly gone viral, ramping up excitement for the film's release on December 5, 2025.
'Dhurandhar' cast, crew, and more details
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
While parts of the story are set in Pakistan, those scenes were actually shot in Thailand for better production vibes.
With its intriguing plot and intense performances, this one's definitely got movie lovers talking online.