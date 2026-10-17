BMC takes down parts of Devgn's 7,802-square-foot Juhu bungalow
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow just got a reality check from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC.
The civic body took down parts of his 7,802-square-foot home after finding unauthorized changes (think internal alterations, erection of partition walls, window modifications, and other structural works) done without official permission.
Even after being warned last month to stop work and submit valid documentation, construction continued, so BMC stepped in with demolition.
Mumbai rules apply to everyone
This isn't just about one celebrity, it's a reminder that Mumbai's rules apply to everyone.
The BMC's demolition of parts of Ajay Devgn's bungalow shows that skipping permissions isn't worth the risk, no matter who you are.