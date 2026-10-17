BMC takes down parts of Devgn's 7,802-square-foot Juhu bungalow

Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow just got a reality check from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC.

The civic body took down parts of his 7,802-square-foot home after finding unauthorized changes (think internal alterations, erection of partition walls, window modifications, and other structural works) done without official permission.

Even after being warned last month to stop work and submit valid documentation, construction continued, so BMC stepped in with demolition.