Bob Dylan allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1960s, sued

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 11:46 am

Rock and folk star Bob Dylan is being sued for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old in 1965

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been sued by an unnamed woman in a New York court, who claims the rock singer sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol, continuing to abuse her over a six-week period between April and May 1965. The 80-year-old singer's spokesperson has denied the allegations.

Quote

'The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended'

The suit claimed the Blowin' In The Wind crooner, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times." To note, the complainant has been referred to as J.C. in court documents. Meanwhile, Dylan's spokesperson, has said, "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

Response

'We'll prove allegations in court of law,' said plaintiff's attorney

In response to Dylan's statement, J.C.'s attorney Daniel Isaacs told PEOPLE they "look(ed) forward to seeing them in a court of law." Stating "the complaint speaks for itself," Isaacs added, "We will prove the allegations in a court of law." The plaintiff reportedly claimed she suffers from depression, anxiety, other psychological damages of "permanent and lasting natures" that have "incapacitated" her from regular activities.

Details

The incident 'emotionally scarred, psychologically damaged' the complainant

The complainant has alleged that she was abused at Dylan's New York apartment, and the incident left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." The plaintiff, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, has sought unspecified damages. Notably, the suit was filed just a day before the window for filing claims under New York State's Child Victims Act closed.

Information

This new act allows old child abuse cases to surface

The New York State's Child Victims Act allows victims of child abuse to sue their alleged attackers, irrespective of the age of the claims. This was passed in 2019 to help cases that couldn't be filed before, due to the statute of limitations.

Information

The complainant has demanded a jury trial against Dylan

Notably, the complainant has demanded a jury trial. This case is among the thousands that were filed this month before the look-back window closed on August 14. If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of sexual/gendered abuse, you can contact any of the helplines present on the National Commission for Women website. Victims of child abuse can contact here.