Meet Professor White Noise: Bobby Deol's new look sparks buzz

Fan theories and speculations about Deol's new avatar

Deol's new avatar has sparked a flurry of fan theories. Many are speculating that this look is for his upcoming film Alpha, where he will play the villain. Some fans have also commented that this look is for an upcoming advertisement. The poster shows him in a purple shirt with a matching coat and thick black-framed glasses, looking serious and intense. The background features silhouettes of helicopters and war tanks, hinting at an action-packed theme.