Meet Professor White Noise: Bobby Deol's new look sparks buzz
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who recently impressed in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has now unveiled a new look as Professor White Noise. The actor teased his fans with an intriguing poster of the enigmatic character on Monday. While he didn't reveal which project this look is for, he announced that details will be out on October 19.
Fan theories
Fan theories and speculations about Deol's new avatar
Deol's new avatar has sparked a flurry of fan theories. Many are speculating that this look is for his upcoming film Alpha, where he will play the villain. Some fans have also commented that this look is for an upcoming advertisement. The poster shows him in a purple shirt with a matching coat and thick black-framed glasses, looking serious and intense. The background features silhouettes of helicopters and war tanks, hinting at an action-packed theme.
Career highlights
Deol's success in 'Ba *ds of Bollywood' and next project
Deol recently received praise for his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. In an interview with Times Now, he opened up about the tough phase of his career and credited his wife, Tanya Deol, for standing by him during this difficult time. Up next, he will be seen in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, releasing on Christmas. The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.