'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' S04 releases in November; trailer out
What's the story
The fourth and final season of the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set to premiere on November 20. Ahead of its release, Netflix and DreamWorks Animation dropped an action-packed trailer at New York Comic Con on Saturday. The new season will see the Nublar Six banding together to survive deadly threats in Biosyn Valley.Here's everything to know.
Plot details
Plot of 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory'
Set six years after Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory has followed the Nublar Six as they navigate a world now filled with dinosaurs. The group, initially consisting of Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon, Ben Pincus, Sammy Gutierrez and Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula, reunites after a tragedy and soon finds themselves on the run. This season will take them on a global adventure to uncover a conspiracy threatening both dinosaurs and humankind.
Twitter Post
Here's the trailer
After everything we've been through, the end is here. Witness the epic conclusion of #JurassicWorld#ChaosTheory, November 20 only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kItdtgkMWq— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 12, 2025
New additions
Meet the voice cast
The final season of Chaos Theory will also introduce new characters, including the fan-favorite "huggie-wuggie monster" Smoothie. The voice cast for the series includes Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, and Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn. Other notable voices are Darren Barnet (Kenji) and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy).