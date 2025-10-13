'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' S04 releases in November; trailer out

Plot details

Plot of 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory'

Set six years after Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory has followed the Nublar Six as they navigate a world now filled with dinosaurs. The group, initially consisting of Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon, Ben Pincus, Sammy Gutierrez and Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula, reunites after a tragedy and soon finds themselves on the run. This season will take them on a global adventure to uncover a conspiracy threatening both dinosaurs and humankind.