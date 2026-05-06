'Bandar': Bobby Deol rocks '90s avatar in 1st look
What's the story
The anticipation for Bandar has reached new heights with the unveiling of Bobby Deol's first look. The actor sports a '90s rockstar avatar in the recently released poster, further hinting at an edgy narrative. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie features a star-studded cast including Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, and Jitendra Joshi, among others.
Teaser announcement
Teaser of 'Bandar' to be released tomorrow
Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the teaser of Bandar will be released on Thursday, May 7. The team took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Bandar teaser drops tomorrow at 11 AM!" Fans went into a frenzy, with one commenting, "Anurag Kashyap naam hi kaafi hai." Another quipped, "Hol(d) up, let him cook."
Script details
Script by 'Paatal Lok,' 'Kohrra' writers
The script of Bandar has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their work on Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Their involvement adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. Backed by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks and released by Zee Studios, Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.