'Bandar': Bobby Deol rocks '90s avatar in 1st look

Teaser announcement

Teaser of 'Bandar' to be released tomorrow

Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the teaser of Bandar will be released on Thursday, May 7. The team took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Bandar teaser drops tomorrow at 11 AM!" Fans went into a frenzy, with one commenting, "Anurag Kashyap naam hi kaafi hai." Another quipped, "Hol(d) up, let him cook."