Arshad Warsi sells Andheri shop for ₹6.25cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial property in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore, reported Hindustan Times. The sale was registered on July 1, and the buyer is identified as Umang Rajkumar Budhraja, per Liases Foras. The property was originally purchased by Warsi in 2012 for over ₹2.12 crore.
Property particulars
Budhraja paid a stamp duty of ₹37.5 lakh
The commercial property is located on the ground floor of Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd and has a carpet area of 63.87 square meters (684 sq ft). The transaction was executed at a rate of nearly ₹91,400 per sq ft based on the registered consideration value. Budhraja paid a stamp duty of ₹37.5 lakh for this transaction.
Original acquisition
Warsi bought the shop in February 2012
Warsi had bought the shop in February 2012 for ₹2.12 crore, as per the documents. For this purchase, he paid over ₹10 lakh as stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The sale deed for the current transaction was registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on July 1, 2026.
Area overview
About Lokhandwala Complex
Lokhandwala Complex has become one of Mumbai's major high-street retail hubs, featuring restaurants, salons, fitness centers, and high-end retail stores. The area attracts several affluent residents from Lokhandwala, Versova, and Oshiwara. This makes ground-floor commercial units highly desirable for investors and owner-occupiers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Warsi was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4.