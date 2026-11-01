Bollywood mourns director Gupta after Mumbai passing following head injury
Entertainment
Bollywood is mourning the sudden loss of director Sanjay Gupta, who passed away in Mumbai after a head injury.
Farhan Akhtar shared, "Still not fully processed this has happened," on Instagram Stories.
Known for films like Kaante and Mumbai Saga, his passing has left many in shock.
Dutt vows 'Kaante 2' amid tributes
Gupta's funeral saw Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Rakesh Roshan paying their respects.
Sanjay Dutt promised to make Kaante 2 in his memory, while Kajol shared a heartfelt post, and Kunal Kohli recalled chatting with Gupta and their time as jury members.
Gupta was celebrated for his action-packed thrillers and lasting impact on the industry.