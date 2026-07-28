Who was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand's son dies at 70
What's the story
Actor-director Suneil Anand, the son of legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand, passed away in London of a heart attack recently. He was 70. The news was confirmed by Gina Narang, Dev's granddaughter and Anand's niece. In a statement, she requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand," read the statement, per India Today.
Career highlights
Anand was born in Zurich
Anand was born to Dev and actor Kalpana Karthik in Zurich, Switzerland. He made his Bollywood debut with his father in the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand after completing his studies in the US.
The film, which also starred Dev, didn't perform well at the box office. Anand then appeared in two more films, Car Thief and Main Tere Liye, but neither helped him establish a successful acting career.
Career transition
Anand worked as manager at Navketan Films
After his brief stint in acting, Anand largely stayed away from the limelight.
However, he tried his hand at directing, marking his directorial debut with 2001's Master, a martial arts film. In 2014, he made his Hollywood film debut with Vagator Mixer, reported MoneyControl.
He took on a managerial role at his father's production company, Navketan Films, in Mumbai, as well.
Dev, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated stars, passed away in 2011 at the age of 88.