Who was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand's son dies at 70

After his brief stint in acting, Anand largely stayed away from the limelight.

However, he tried his hand at directing, marking his directorial debut with 2001's Master, a martial arts film. In 2014, he made his Hollywood film debut with Vagator Mixer, reported MoneyControl.

He took on a managerial role at his father's production company, Navketan Films, in Mumbai, as well.

Dev, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated stars, passed away in 2011 at the age of 88.