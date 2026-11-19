A police officer told the outlet that X-category security is one of the options under consideration.

X-category includes two security professionals, both armed police officers.

The authorities will evaluate the nature of the threats, verify their authenticity, and assess the level of risk each celebrity faces.

The decision on what kind of protection will be provided will depend on these individual assessments.

No official order has been issued by Mumbai Police granting X-category security to any actor as of now.