Ayushmann, Tiger seek special security amid recent threats: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff have reportedly approached the Mumbai Police for special security cover due to increasing threats to film personalities. The police are reviewing their applications and considering X-category security for certain celebrities, reported Free Press Journal. This comes after a recent shooting incident that targeted Shroff's car in Juhu and other alleged threats against several actors.
Security details
X-category security is one of the options under consideration
A police officer told the outlet that X-category security is one of the options under consideration.
X-category includes two security professionals, both armed police officers.
The authorities will evaluate the nature of the threats, verify their authenticity, and assess the level of risk each celebrity faces.
The decision on what kind of protection will be provided will depend on these individual assessments.
No official order has been issued by Mumbai Police granting X-category security to any actor as of now.
Threats
Other actors who have received threats
Other than Khurrana and Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also reportedly received threats recently.
Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tusshar Kapoor, and Aamir Khan are also among others who have been threatened.
These incidents have raised security concerns in the film industry.
Investigation
Investigating agencies probing alleged involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Investigating agencies are also probing the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other criminal elements in these threats.
Names being investigated include Babbar Khalsa-linked elements, Anil Pandit, Harry Boxer, and Goldy Dhillon.
However, the investigation into their alleged links and roles is still underway.