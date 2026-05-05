Bombay High Court disposes Dhar defamation suit after Kumar apology
Entertainment
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's defamation suit against Santosh Kumar is officially over.
The Bombay High Court disposed of the case after Kumar apologized for accusing Dhar's film, Dhurandhar, of copying his work D Saheb, at a press event in March.
Dhar accepts apology, waives damages
Dhar accepted the apology and decided not to ask for damages, so that chapter's closed.
However, the judge made it clear that Kumar can still take separate legal action if he wants to pursue his plagiarism claim.
Masterchow Foods must remove 'Dhurandhar' ad
In a related move, the court ordered Masterchow Foods to remove its ad featuring Dhurandhar's character Jameel Jamali.
It was found to violate copyrights owned by Reliance Industries, and online platforms have been told to block or delete it right away.