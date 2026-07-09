'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer Bonnie Tyler (75) dies

Health struggles

Tyler was in a medically induced coma

In May, it was reported that Tyler had been placed in a medically induced coma following an emergency intestinal surgery. Her manager had earlier confirmed the news, stating, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery." The day before this announcement, it was revealed that the three-time Grammy nominee had been rushed to a hospital in Portugal for the emergency procedure. She came out of the coma in June.