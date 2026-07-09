'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer Bonnie Tyler (75) dies
What's the story
Bonnie Tyler, the celebrated Welsh singer-songwriter known for her iconic hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, has passed away at 75. The news was confirmed by her family and management team on Thursday. "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Health struggles
Tyler was in a medically induced coma
In May, it was reported that Tyler had been placed in a medically induced coma following an emergency intestinal surgery. Her manager had earlier confirmed the news, stating, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery." The day before this announcement, it was revealed that the three-time Grammy nominee had been rushed to a hospital in Portugal for the emergency procedure. She came out of the coma in June.
Career highlights
Her career, early life
Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Skewen, Neath, Wales, Tyler started her career as a backup singer in the early '70s before launching her solo career. She shot to fame with her debut album The World Starts Tonight in 1977, which featured hits like Lost in France; her follow-up single It's a Heartache also became a hit. Her signature husky voice was a result of surgery in 1976 to remove nodules from her vocal cords.
Musical legacy
Her legacy
In the 1980s, Tyler delved into rock music with the help of songwriter and producer Jim Steinman. He wrote her biggest hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart, which catapulted her to global fame. The song was part of her 1983 album Faster Than the Speed of Night. Over her five-decade-long career, Tyler released 18 studio albums, including her latest, The Best Is Yet to Come in 2021. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan.