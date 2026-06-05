'The Odyssey' releases on July 17

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to open advance bookings in India soon

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:15 pm Jun 05, 202605:15 pm

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Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film The Odyssey will open advance bookings in India on June 8, announced Universal Pictures on Friday. The movie, which has been shot entirely using IMAX film technology, will be released worldwide on July 17. Next week, the IMAX ticket sale will begin. The certification in India is not out yet; however, it has been certified R in America.