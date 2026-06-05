Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to open advance bookings in India soon
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film The Odyssey will open advance bookings in India on June 8, announced Universal Pictures on Friday. The movie, which has been shot entirely using IMAX film technology, will be released worldwide on July 17. Next week, the IMAX ticket sale will begin. The certification in India is not out yet; however, it has been certified R in America.
Film details
'The Odyssey': Cast and characters
The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after Troy's fall. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope. Other notable cast members include Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.
Production details
More than 2 million feet of footage shot
Reportedly made on a budget of $250 million, The Odyssey has grabbed attention for its grand scale. In November 2025, Nolan revealed that more than two million feet of footage had been shot for the film. Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director at Warner Bros. Discovery India, called it "the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras."