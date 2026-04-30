Bookings open for Deshmukh-directed and starring 'Raja Shivaji' May 1
Entertainment
Excited for something epic? Advance bookings are now open for Raja Shivaji, the much-awaited film directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh.
Hitting theaters on May 1, 2026, this historical drama brings the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life, focusing on his courage and legacy.
The action-packed trailer has already got fans buzzing.
'Raja Shivaji' blends Hindi and Marathi
The cast is stacked: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani all feature in the cast.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, presented by Jio Studios, and a Mumbai Film Company production, the film blends Hindi and Marathi cinema.
With its stunning visuals and powerful music, Raja Shivaji is already making waves in the industry, even before release.