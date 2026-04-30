Bookings open for Deshmukh-directed and starring 'Raja Shivaji' May 1 Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Excited for something epic? Advance bookings are now open for Raja Shivaji, the much-awaited film directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Hitting theaters on May 1, 2026, this historical drama brings the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life, focusing on his courage and legacy.

The action-packed trailer has already got fans buzzing.