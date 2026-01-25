'Border 2': Producer Bhushan Kumar defends Varun Dhawan amid trolling

The makers of Border 2, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh, have come out in support of lead actor Varun Dhawan . The movie's trailer was met with trolling over Dhawan's expressions, especially his smile. Now, after the film has opened to positive reviews, Kumar and Singh have defended the actor's performance and versatility.

Producer's perspective Kumar praised Dhawan's dedication to 'Border 2' Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kumar called Dhawan a "brilliant actor" who is "deeply passionate about his craft." He said, "Varun has never done something like this before, but Anurag was confident that we could make him do something that audiences have never seen him do." The producer added, "Varun is a brilliant actor, and he's deeply passionate about his craft, so he has pulled off this role with deep passion, and his hard work is clearly visible on the screens."

Director's insight Singh highlighted Dhawan's versatility and range Singh emphasized Dhawan's ability to switch between genres, citing his performances in Student of the Year and Badlapur as examples. He said, "I think people forget that he's the same actor who's done Badlapur after doing something like Student of the Year." "If I was thinking of onboarding Varun, I'd be going to the same Varun who could show that kind of range. I love his work in October and wanted Varun in Border 2."

