Choreographer Bosco Martis discharged from hospital

Gratitude expressed

'Thank you to my family, friends, my fans'

In his Instagram post, Martis also thanked his family, friends, fans, and everyone who kept him in their prayers. He wrote: "Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless." Now back home, he is expected to resume his professional commitments after taking the rest advised by doctors.