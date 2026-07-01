Choreographer Bosco Martis discharged from hospital
What's the story
Bollywood choreographer and entrepreneur Bosco Leslie Martis has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a week of treatment for chest congestion. The 45-year-old, known for his work with the dance duo Bosco-Caesar, was admitted when he complained of uneasiness and chest congestion. Doctors advised immediate hospitalization for further evaluation and tests.
Recovery process
Doctors attribute his health issues to hypertension
During his week-long stay at the hospital, Martis underwent several medical tests and scans. The reports have now come back normal, with doctors attributing the episode to hypertension. After getting medical clearance, he was discharged on Wednesday and advised to take adequate rest as part of his recovery, as per reports.
Post-discharge visit
Martis visited Mount Mary Church before heading home
Before returning home, Martis visited Mount Mary Church to offer prayers and express his gratitude. He also took to Instagram to update his fans about his health. In a heartfelt note, he wrote: "Just couldn't head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I'm discharged, doing well, and recovering."
Gratitude expressed
'Thank you to my family, friends, my fans'
In his Instagram post, Martis also thanked his family, friends, fans, and everyone who kept him in their prayers. He wrote: "Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless." Now back home, he is expected to resume his professional commitments after taking the rest advised by doctors.
Career highlights
Martis has worked on several films
Martis is one of Bollywood's most celebrated choreographers, famous for creating some of Hindi cinema's most energetic dance sequences. He has worked on several hit movies with Caesar Gonsalves. Their biggest break came with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). Some of their memorable songs include Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz), Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Ghungroo, and Jai Jai Shivshankar (War).