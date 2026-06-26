'Boss' release has been temporarily stalled

Karnataka HC gives breather to Darshan; 'Boss' release halted

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:36 pm Jun 26, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday heard an appeal from actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife Vijayalakshmi against the vacation of an interim injunction that had previously stalled the release of the Kannada film Boss. The hearing saw the film's producer giving an undertaking not to release it until June 30, providing temporary relief to the petitioners. The dispute arose from Thoogudeepa's claim that Boss is similar to the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case involving him.