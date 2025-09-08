Box office collection: 'Lokah' earns ₹82.6 crore in India
Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra has made a splash at the box office, collecting ₹82.6 crore across languages since its August 28 release.
The movie started strong in Malayalam (₹63.2 crore), then expanded to Telugu and Tamil thanks to high demand.
The Hindi version dropped on September 4 but hasn't caught on yet.
Hindi version yet to take off
The Telugu and Tamil releases added ₹10.75 crore and ₹7.4 crore to the total, showing just how much regional audiences are loving it.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned only ₹1.25 crore in its opening weekend—though it did pick up a bit over Saturday and Sunday.
'Lokah' is expected to cross ₹100 crore mark soon
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Tovino Thomas, Lokah is still pulling in crowds despite slow Hindi numbers.
With this momentum, it's expected to hit the ₹100 crore mark soon!