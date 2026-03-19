Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹130cr mark in advance bookings

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, just dropped in theaters and has already pulled in figures for advance bookings that vary, with some outlets putting the total near ₹130 crore, while paid previews were reported at about ₹42 crore. Clearly, fans were hyped to see what's next.

Plot, cast, and characters of 'Dhurandhar 2' Ranveer Singh is back as spy Hamza Ali Mazari, this time going undercover with Lyari gangs to avenge the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and take down terror networks. The plot is inspired by real-life operations of Unknown Gunmen.

The cast also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna, who is rumored to appear in flashbacks as Rehman Dakait.

Where to watch 'Dhurandhar 2' after theaters? Right now, Dhurandhar 2 is playing in theaters (including paid previews in India) and is scheduled for a global theatrical release.

The makers expect it to premiere on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, although no official OTT release date has been announced.