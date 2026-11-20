'Ramayana' remains strong; earns ₹1,550cr in 15 days
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has completed 15 days in theaters and continues to perform well. On Thursday (November 19), the film added ₹19.35cr to its India net earnings. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at a staggering ₹1,547.15cr. The film is still drawing crowds in all five language versions despite a dip in its latest daily earnings.
Earnings drop
Looking at the film in numbers
On Thursday, the film's India net collection was generated through 21,437 shows across languages.
The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with ₹14cr from 17,428 shows.
The Malayalam version added ₹1.75cr through 937 shows, Tamil collected ₹1.5cr from 1,158 shows, while Kannada and Telugu earned ₹1.4cr (884 shows) and ₹70L (1,030 shows), respectively.
However, the overall India net collection saw a drop of 16.6% compared to the previous day's earnings of ₹23.2cr, per Sacnilk.
Language-wise contribution
Breaking down India net collection by language
The Hindi version of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continued to dominate the film's cumulative domestic earnings. It contributed ₹657.5cr, accounting for 76.1% of the total India net collection.
Kannada and Telugu versions generated ₹70.15cr (8.1%) and ₹54.4cr (6.3%), respectively, while Tamil added ₹41.15cr (4.8%) and Malayalam added ₹40.55cr (4.7%).
The film has registered 3,49,239 shows across its theatrical run so far, per Sacnilk.
Audience reception
Looking at theater occupancy by language on Thursday
The film's Malayalam version emerged as the strongest performer in terms of theater occupancy on Thursday, recording 39.1%.
Tamil followed with 23%, while Kannada registered 22%. Telugu recorded 16.9%, and the Hindi version had an overall occupancy of 15%.
Despite the decline in daily earnings, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has managed to maintain its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.
Financial hurdle
Film is still far from breaking even
Despite its impressive box office numbers, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend faces a huge financial target due to its unprecedented production budget.
The two-part project reportedly has a combined budget of ₹4,000cr. Assuming an equal allocation, the first installment would have an estimated budget of ₹2,000cr.
Under the usual 2.5x earnings benchmark, that implies a ₹5,000cr recovery target, per Live Mint, the film still has a considerable gap, with its worldwide gross currently standing at ₹1,547.15cr.