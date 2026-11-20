On Thursday, the film's India net collection was generated through 21,437 shows across languages.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with ₹14cr from 17,428 shows.

The Malayalam version added ₹1.75cr through 937 shows, Tamil collected ₹1.5cr from 1,158 shows, while Kannada and Telugu earned ₹1.4cr (884 shows) and ₹70L (1,030 shows), respectively.

However, the overall India net collection saw a drop of 16.6% compared to the previous day's earnings of ₹23.2cr, per Sacnilk.