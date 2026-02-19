Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' stands tall with ₹1,354cr
Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, wrapped up its long theatrical run with a massive worldwide gross of ₹1,354.84 crore.
Released in late 2025 (theatrical run concluded by Feb 2026) and streaming on Netflix, the film still pulled huge numbers at the box office.
'Dhurandhar': Breakdown of earnings and ROI
Made on a ₹225 crore budget, Dhurandhar earned ₹894.49 crore net in India and grossed over ₹1,002 crore domestically.
Overseas earnings hit ₹299.35 crore, bringing reported ROI to an impressive ₹669.49 crore and a nearly 300% return on investment.
Records broken by the film
Dhurandhar smashed 25 records—including becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever and the only Indian movie to cross ₹200 crore overseas.
The cast features big names like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun—making this action-packed hit a must-watch for fans of high-stakes thrillers and ensemble performances!