Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' stands tall with ₹1,354cr

Made on a ₹225 crore budget, Dhurandhar earned ₹894.49 crore net in India and grossed over ₹1,002 crore domestically. Overseas earnings hit ₹299.35 crore, bringing reported ROI to an impressive ₹669.49 crore and a nearly 300% return on investment.

Records broken by the film

Dhurandhar smashed 25 records—including becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever and the only Indian movie to cross ₹200 crore overseas.

The cast features big names like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun—making this action-packed hit a must-watch for fans of high-stakes thrillers and ensemble performances!