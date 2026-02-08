Box office: 'Red Label' earns just ₹4L in 2 days
Tamil movie "Red Label," directed by K. R. Vinoth, opened to disappointing numbers—just ₹4 lakh over its first two days.
The story follows Kathir (played by Lenin), a former college chairman who stands up against bullying tied to campus politics.
Despite this setup, critics felt the film leaned too much on old cliches and called it a "photocopy" of other Tamil movies.
Lenin's performance couldn't save the film
Lenin's performance got some praise for bringing energy to the role, but even that couldn't save the film from its formulaic storyline.
With Azmin in a lead role and R V Udayakumar and Munishkanth in supporting roles, "Red Label" will need a serious boost at the box office soon if it wants to stick around.