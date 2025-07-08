Box office: Sitaare Zameen Par holds strong on 3rd Monday

'Sitaare Zameen Par' has performed well across weeks

The film kicked off with a solid ₹87.50 crore in its first week and followed up with ₹44.50 crore in week two.

Its third weekend brought in nearly ₹13 crore more, pushing total earnings to about ₹146 crore so far.

With its limited budget already recovered and profits rolling in, Sitaare Zameen Par is proving that good stories—and good vibes—can really draw crowds.