Box office: Sitaare Zameen Par holds strong on 3rd Monday
Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is quietly making waves at the box office even after three weeks in theaters.
Directed by RS Prasanna and starring Genelia Deshmukh alongside real-life specially-abled individuals, the movie just added another ₹1.50 crore on its third Monday.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, it's now on track to hit the ₹150 crore mark in India.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' has performed well across weeks
The film kicked off with a solid ₹87.50 crore in its first week and followed up with ₹44.50 crore in week two.
Its third weekend brought in nearly ₹13 crore more, pushing total earnings to about ₹146 crore so far.
With its limited budget already recovered and profits rolling in, Sitaare Zameen Par is proving that good stories—and good vibes—can really draw crowds.