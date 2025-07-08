Next Article
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's grand return
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback on July 29, with Smriti Irani returning as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay back as Mihir.
Ekta Kapoor just dropped the first promo, and this time, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan join the cast too.
Tulsi and her family are back!
The promo opens with a family reminiscing about the original 2000 show, then cuts to Tulsi watering her tulsi plant—a sweet nod to the story picking up after 25 years.
The show airs at 10:30pm on Star Plus and streams on JioCinema.
Season two hopes to bring longtime fans back while also connecting with younger viewers by mixing classic drama with fresh, modern themes.