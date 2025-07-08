Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's grand return

Tulsi and her family are back!

The promo opens with a family reminiscing about the original 2000 show, then cuts to Tulsi watering her tulsi plant—a sweet nod to the story picking up after 25 years.

The show airs at 10:30pm on Star Plus and streams on JioCinema.

Season two hopes to bring longtime fans back while also connecting with younger viewers by mixing classic drama with fresh, modern themes.