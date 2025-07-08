Indie band admits to AI-Generated music after hoax claims Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

The Velvet Sundown, an indie rock band that seemed to come out of nowhere, just revealed all their songs were actually created by AI—not humans.

After weeks of denying it (and even calling it an "art hoax"), they've updated their Spotify bio to say they're a "synthetic music project" exploring what happens when humans and AI team up in music.