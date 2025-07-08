Indie band admits to AI-Generated music after hoax claims
The Velvet Sundown, an indie rock band that seemed to come out of nowhere, just revealed all their songs were actually created by AI—not humans.
After weeks of denying it (and even calling it an "art hoax"), they've updated their Spotify bio to say they're a "synthetic music project" exploring what happens when humans and AI team up in music.
Band never existed outside streaming platforms
Even though the band never really existed outside streaming platforms, their AI-made tracks and computer-generated images helped them rack up nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify—mostly thanks to big playlist features.
Their quick rise shows how easy it is for AI-generated music to go viral while real artists often struggle for attention and fair pay.
What even counts as 'real' music now?
This whole situation makes you wonder: What even counts as "real" music now?
The Velvet Sundown's experiment puts the spotlight on how AI is changing who gets noticed—and paid—in the industry.
As more art goes digital, questions about fairness, creativity, and authenticity are only getting louder.