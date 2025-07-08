Raghubir Yadav's controversial extramarital affairs Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

While Raghubir Yadav is winning hearts as the pradhan in Panchayat, his off-screen life has been complicated.

His wife Poornima Kharga filed for divorce in 2020, asking for ₹10 crore alimony and accusing him of infidelity over their 32-year marriage.

She claims Yadav had affairs with actors Nandita Das and Sanjay Mishra's wife, Roshni Achreja, even saying he admitted to living with Achreja and having a child together.