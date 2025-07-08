Next Article
Raghubir Yadav's controversial extramarital affairs
While Raghubir Yadav is winning hearts as the pradhan in Panchayat, his off-screen life has been complicated.
His wife Poornima Kharga filed for divorce in 2020, asking for ₹10 crore alimony and accusing him of infidelity over their 32-year marriage.
She claims Yadav had affairs with actors Nandita Das and Sanjay Mishra's wife, Roshni Achreja, even saying he admitted to living with Achreja and having a child together.
'I am in love with Nandita...': Yadav's wife
Kharga also shared that Yadav once told her, "I am in love with Nandita."
Despite years in the industry (he debuted with Massey Sahib), Yadav's recent fame from Panchayat is being overshadowed by these personal controversies.
Their son has been living with Kharga since the separation.