'Ramayana' soars; total gross crosses ₹1,600cr in 17 days
What's the story
The epic drama Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its box office collections on the 17th day of its release. The film's earnings jumped by 74% from Day 16's ₹15.75cr to reach ₹27.4cr across five languages on Saturday (November 21). This increase took the domestic net collection to an impressive ₹906.9cr! Its India gross is at ₹1,083.7cr and global gross is at ₹1,616.7cr.
Box office breakdown
Looking at collections by language versions on Saturday
The film's Hindi version was the biggest contributor, raking in ₹20.25cr from 13,553 shows.
Malayalam followed with ₹2.75cr from 838 shows, Tamil added ₹2cr from 601 shows, and Kannada contributed ₹1.65cr across 411 shows.
The Telugu version collected ₹75L from 448 shows.
The film recorded an average collection of ₹17,286 per show on Saturday alone!
Language-wise earnings
A look at version-wise collection so far
Among the five language versions, Hindi has been the biggest contributor to the film's domestic box office. It has earned ₹689.25cr, accounting for 76% of the total India net collection.
Kannada follows next with ₹72.8cr (8%), while Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil have earned ₹55.55cr, ₹45.05cr, and ₹44.25cr, respectively.
The Malayalam version had the highest overall occupancy on Saturday at 68.1%.
Comparison with 'KGF-2'
It beat 'KGF: Chapter 2'
The film's box office performance has also been compared to Yash's previous blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.
On its 17th day, the Prashanth Neel directorial collected around ₹16.8cr-17.1cr India net across languages on Saturday (April 30, 2022).
By the end of its first 17 days, KGF: Chapter 2 had earned around ₹708.8cr in India net collections and a worldwide gross of approximately ₹997.7cr.
Ramayana has surpassed these figures!