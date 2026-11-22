Among the five language versions, Hindi has been the biggest contributor to the film's domestic box office. It has earned ₹689.25cr, accounting for 76% of the total India net collection.

Kannada follows next with ₹72.8cr (8%), while Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil have earned ₹55.55cr, ₹45.05cr, and ₹44.25cr, respectively.

The Malayalam version had the highest overall occupancy on Saturday at 68.1%.