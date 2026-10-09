'Drishyam 3' dips again, but global collection nears ₹385cr 

The film's highest daily collection was recorded on its opening Friday (October 2), with earnings fluctuating over the weekend before witnessing a drop from Monday onward.

On Thursday, it raked in an estimated ₹13 crore across 15,758 shows, taking the total footfalls to over 1 million.

Despite a 16.1% decline from Wednesday's ₹15.5 crore collection, it finished its first week with a reported India net collection of ₹245.5 crore.