'Drishyam 3' dips again, but global collection nears ₹385cr
What's the story
The latest Bollywood thriller, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has completed its first week at the box office on a high note. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film is close to reaching the ₹400 crore mark worldwide. On Thursday (Day 7), it added an estimated ₹13 crore to its India net collection of ₹245.5 crore and domestic gross of ₹294.6 crore, reported Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's highest daily collection was recorded on its opening Friday (October 2), with earnings fluctuating over the weekend before witnessing a drop from Monday onward.
On Thursday, it raked in an estimated ₹13 crore across 15,758 shows, taking the total footfalls to over 1 million.
Despite a 16.1% decline from Wednesday's ₹15.5 crore collection, it finished its first week with a reported India net collection of ₹245.5 crore.
Occupancy details
Domestic and international collections
The film's Hindi 2D shows on Thursday witnessed an overall occupancy of 16.46%. Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 8.54%, which increased to 14.15% in the afternoon and peaked at 25.31% during night screenings.
The film's overseas earnings added an estimated ₹4 crore on Day 7, taking the total overseas gross to ₹89 crore and pushing its worldwide gross collection to ₹383.6 crore.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he tries to protect his family from the law.
The film stars Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta.
Unlike the first two films in the franchise, which were based on Jeethu Joseph's story, this film features an original story credited to Pathak and others.