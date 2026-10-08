'Drishyam 3' sees significant drop, but collections near ₹370cr

The Day 6 collection of ₹15.5 crore marks a 20.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹19.5 crore.

Despite this decline, the film has been performing well at the box office since its release on October 2, 2026.

The movie's overseas collections also took a hit, with a total overseas gross of ₹87.5 crore so far after Wednesday's earnings of ₹6 crore.

So, the global gross stands at ₹366.5 crore.