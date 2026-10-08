'Drishyam 3' sees significant drop, but collections near ₹370cr
What's the story
The latest Bollywood thriller, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on the sixth day of its release. The film raked in ₹15.5 crore across 15,972 shows on Wednesday, taking its total India gross collections to ₹279 crore and total India net collections to ₹232.5 crore so far.
Collection decline
Day 6 collection marks a decline
The Day 6 collection of ₹15.5 crore marks a 20.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹19.5 crore.
Despite this decline, the film has been performing well at the box office since its release on October 2, 2026.
The movie's overseas collections also took a hit, with a total overseas gross of ₹87.5 crore so far after Wednesday's earnings of ₹6 crore.
So, the global gross stands at ₹366.5 crore.
Occupancy trends
Overall occupancy for 'Drishyam 3' on Day 6
The overall occupancy for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion on Day 6 was recorded at 18.98%.
The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 10.31%, which increased to 16% in the afternoon and further rose to 20.92% in the evening.
By night, it peaked at a whopping 28.69%.
Regional performance
Regional occupancy for 'Drishyam 3' on Day 6
The film's performance varied across different regions.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), the overall occupancy was recorded at 18.3%.
Mumbai witnessed a higher occupancy of 25.5%, while Ahmedabad and Pune had occupancies of 16% and 25.3%, respectively.
Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw occupancies of 23% and 9%, respectively, while Lucknow had a slightly higher occupancy rate at 19.3%.
Cast and crew
About the film and cast ensemble
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
The film is a sequel to the hit Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces new challenges from Meera Deshmukh and a new Crime Branch officer.