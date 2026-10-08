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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Drishyam 3' sees significant drop, but collections near ₹370cr
'Drishyam 3' sees significant drop, but collections near ₹370cr
'Drishyam 3' box office collection

'Drishyam 3' sees significant drop, but collections near ₹370cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 08, 2026
10:22 am
What's the story

The latest Bollywood thriller, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on the sixth day of its release. The film raked in ₹15.5 crore across 15,972 shows on Wednesday, taking its total India gross collections to ₹279 crore and total India net collections to ₹232.5 crore so far.

Collection decline

Day 6 collection marks a decline

The Day 6 collection of ₹15.5 crore marks a 20.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹19.5 crore.

Despite this decline, the film has been performing well at the box office since its release on October 2, 2026.

The movie's overseas collections also took a hit, with a total overseas gross of ₹87.5 crore so far after Wednesday's earnings of ₹6 crore.

So, the global gross stands at ₹366.5 crore.

Occupancy trends

Overall occupancy for 'Drishyam 3' on Day 6

The overall occupancy for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion on Day 6 was recorded at 18.98%.

The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 10.31%, which increased to 16% in the afternoon and further rose to 20.92% in the evening.

By night, it peaked at a whopping 28.69%.

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Regional performance

Regional occupancy for 'Drishyam 3' on Day 6

The film's performance varied across different regions.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the overall occupancy was recorded at 18.3%.

Mumbai witnessed a higher occupancy of 25.5%, while Ahmedabad and Pune had occupancies of 16% and 25.3%, respectively.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw occupancies of 23% and 9%, respectively, while Lucknow had a slightly higher occupancy rate at 19.3%.

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Cast and crew

About the film and cast ensemble

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film is a sequel to the hit Drishyam franchise and continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces new challenges from Meera Deshmukh and a new Crime Branch officer.

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