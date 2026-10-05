'Drishyam 3' is on fire; collects ₹273cr in 3 days!

The film's third-day collection saw a 14% jump from Saturday's earnings, according to Sacnilk. It raked in ₹61cr net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic gross to ₹211.8cr. The overseas gross stands at ₹61cr, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹272.8cr.

The movie also sparked conversations in Kerala as most Malayalam viewers appreciated its original plot and ending.