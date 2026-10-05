'Drishyam 3' is on fire; collects ₹273cr in 3 days!
What's the story
The box office run of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down. After a successful opening day, the film's collections improved on its first Sunday, surpassing the ₹150cr India net milestone (₹176.5cr to be exact) within three days of release. The third installment in the franchise also crossed the ₹200cr mark in India gross earnings and is nearing a worldwide gross collection of ₹275cr.
Box office
'Drishyam 3' Day 3 haul
The film's third-day collection saw a 14% jump from Saturday's earnings, according to Sacnilk. It raked in ₹61cr net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic gross to ₹211.8cr. The overseas gross stands at ₹61cr, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹272.8cr.
The movie also sparked conversations in Kerala as most Malayalam viewers appreciated its original plot and ending.
Performance
Film's occupancy on Sunday
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 56% across 17,323 shows on Sunday. Its opening weekend saw fluctuations in daily earnings, with Sunday witnessing a recovery after Saturday's dip.
The Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 64.29% on Sunday, with the evening period emerging as the strongest slot for the film on its third day.
Creative divergence
About 'Drishyam 3'
The third installment of the franchise takes a different route from its predecessors, which were direct remakes of Mohanlal's films.
Drishyam: The Conclusion is not a direct remake of the Malayalam third installment and has an alternate ending.
Director Abhishek Pathak had earlier talked about taking a different creative path for the new film.
Ajay Devgn also revealed that he sought Mohanlal's permission before going ahead with the original story.