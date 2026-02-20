Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' earns under ₹1 crore

Taapsee Pannu's new courtroom drama, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, didn't get much love on opening day—earning only ₹95 lakh. That's a big drop compared to the Yami Gautam-starrer Haq, which pulled in ₹1.75 crore on day one.

'Assi' struggles to find audience Audience turnout was pretty low—morning shows saw just 3.88% occupancy, with a slight bump in the afternoon and evening.

Chennai had the best numbers at nearly 20%, but overall, Assi's first-day earnings were far behind Haq's total run of nearly ₹20 crore.

More about the film and Taapsee's role Assi dives into tough topics like consent and accountability after a schoolteacher is gang-raped.

Taapsee plays Raavi, a lawyer fighting for justice alongside a strong cast including Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, and Naseeruddin Shah.