Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' earns under ₹1 crore
Taapsee Pannu's new courtroom drama, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, didn't get much love on opening day—earning only ₹95 lakh.
That's a big drop compared to the Yami Gautam-starrer Haq, which pulled in ₹1.75 crore on day one.
'Assi' struggles to find audience
Audience turnout was pretty low—morning shows saw just 3.88% occupancy, with a slight bump in the afternoon and evening.
Chennai had the best numbers at nearly 20%, but overall, Assi's first-day earnings were far behind Haq's total run of nearly ₹20 crore.
More about the film and Taapsee's role
Assi dives into tough topics like consent and accountability after a schoolteacher is gang-raped.
Taapsee plays Raavi, a lawyer fighting for justice alongside a strong cast including Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, and Naseeruddin Shah.
If you want to watch it, do it in theaters
Critics are split: Hindustan Times liked some powerful moments but found parts confusing (3/5).
If you're into serious courtroom dramas or want to see Taapsee in another bold role, this could be worth checking out.