Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' struggles to stay afloat
Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Assi, is a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha.
Despite its strong cast and serious themes, the movie has had a tough run since its February 20 release, earning only ₹8.80 crore nett in India by the end of its second week (14 days), nowhere close to covering its ₹40 crore budget.
Looking at film in numbers
Assi opened with a modest ₹6.95 crore in its first week.
The second week saw some small boosts: ₹40 lakh, ₹60 lakh and ₹50 lakh on days eight to 10, but collections dipped to around ₹20 lakh on day 11 before staying around ₹20 lakh on day 12.
Several individual days have crossed the ₹40 lakh mark (for example, Day 2 at ₹1.6 crore and second Saturday at ₹60 lakh).
Competition from other films, lack of buzz hurt 'Assi'
The film faces stiff competition from titles like O'Romeo (and others such as Do Deewane Seher Mein or Mardaani 3), making it hard to draw crowds.
With lukewarm word-of-mouth and more big releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge coming up, it looks like Assi won't be turning things around anytime soon.