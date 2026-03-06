Box office: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' struggles to stay afloat

Looking at film in numbers

Assi opened with a modest ₹6.95 crore in its first week.

The second week saw some small boosts: ₹40 lakh, ₹60 lakh and ₹50 lakh on days eight to 10, but collections dipped to around ₹20 lakh on day 11 before staying around ₹20 lakh on day 12.

Several individual days have crossed the ₹40 lakh mark (for example, Day 2 at ₹1.6 crore and second Saturday at ₹60 lakh).