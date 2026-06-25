Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' crosses ₹50cr globally in 13 days
What's the story
The Partition-era drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the global box office. Despite a slow start, the film picked up pace in its second week due to positive word-of-mouth publicity. On Day 13 (Wednesday) of its release, it raked in an estimated ₹2.6cr across 2,923 shows in India.
Collection details
India gross stands at ₹38.63cr
The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹32.45cr, with the India gross reaching ₹38.63cr. On the international front, it collected ₹40L on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹13.15cr. With these domestic and international figures combined, Main Vaapas Aaunga's worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive ₹51.78cr!
Collection breakdown
Looking at film in numbers
The film's box office journey began on June 12 with a net collection of ₹1.15cr. It gradually picked up, peaking at ₹5.75cr on Day 10 (2nd Sunday). The subsequent days saw a slight dip in collections, but it still managed to maintain a steady income at the box office.
Box office rivalry
Meanwhile, 'Cocktail 2' is also running in theaters
Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently up against Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 at the box office. The film features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. They are supported by Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, and Banita Sandhu, among others.