'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office collection

Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' crosses ₹50cr globally in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Jun 25, 202610:26 am

What's the story

The Partition-era drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the global box office. Despite a slow start, the film picked up pace in its second week due to positive word-of-mouth publicity. On Day 13 (Wednesday) of its release, it raked in an estimated ₹2.6cr across 2,923 shows in India.