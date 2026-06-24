'Main Vaapas Aaunga' remains steady; nears ₹50cr globally
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is inching closer to the ₹50 crore mark at the global box office. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, has reportedly earned a total of ₹48.14 crore worldwide in its first 12 days of release. Despite a slow start, the movie has seen a significant increase in earnings due to positive word-of-mouth reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Box office surge
Indian net collection nearing ₹30 crore mark
On Day 12 (Tuesday), the film witnessed a remarkable 24% increase in earnings on a weekday, collecting ₹3.1 crore from nearly 2,800 shows. This brought its total Indian net collection to ₹29.85 crore and gross collection to ₹35.54 crore. The overseas market also contributed with an additional ₹0.5 crore on Day 12, taking the total overseas gross to ₹12.6 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection closer to ₹50 crore at ₹48.14 crore!
Box office competition
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' v/s 'Cocktail 2'
The film is currently up against Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The box office battle between these two films is heating up as they both continue to draw audiences. Main Vaapas Aaunga was released on June 12 and also features Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.