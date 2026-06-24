'Main Vaapas Aaunga' remains steady; nears ₹50cr globally

Box office competition

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' v/s 'Cocktail 2'

The film is currently up against Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The box office battle between these two films is heating up as they both continue to draw audiences. Main Vaapas Aaunga was released on June 12 and also features Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.